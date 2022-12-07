McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

BATES
Funeral services for the late Willie Bates, Jr. – 57 were held December 3rd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

CORKER
Funeral services for the late Arnold C. Corker – 67 were held December 3rd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

JOHNSON
Funeral services for Ernestine M. Johnson – 79 were held December 3rd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

OSBORNE
Funeral services for the late Roger Dean Osborne – 75 were held November 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

PRINCE
Funeral services for the late Milton L. Prince – 78 were held December 2nd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

 

 

 

SMITH
Funeral services for the late Brandon Alexander “B. Smyth” Smith – 30 were held Dec-ember 3rd at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

THOMPSON
Funeral services for Rev. Dr. T.G. Thompson – 82.

