McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

December 19, 2024

Mattie G. Beals    Funeral service was held December 12th at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

 

Leona Mae Brown      Funeral service was held December 14th at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

 

Vernetia Curry    Funeral service was held December 14th at Danis Church Of God.

 

James E. Green     Funeral service was held December 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

Ruther Mae Lester Green      Funeral service was held December 14th at New Birth House Of Prayer.

 

Anthony B. Reese     Funeral service was held December 14th MEC Ministries.

 

Richard Calvin Russell       Funeral service was held December 14th at Mt. Hermon AME Church.

 

Sophia Gail Smith – 53       Funeral service was held December 14th at The Faith Center

 

 

 

