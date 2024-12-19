McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Mattie G. Beals Funeral service was held December 12th at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Leona Mae Brown Funeral service was held December 14th at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Vernetia Curry Funeral service was held December 14th at Danis Church Of God.

James E. Green Funeral service was held December 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Ruther Mae Lester Green Funeral service was held December 14th at New Birth House Of Prayer.

Anthony B. Reese Funeral service was held December 14th MEC Ministries.

Richard Calvin Russell Funeral service was held December 14th at Mt. Hermon AME Church.