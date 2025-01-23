McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

January 23, 2025 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

The Week of January 16, 2025

 

Rubye Lee Beamon Funeral Servicewas held January 10th at First Baptist Piney Grove.

 

Elaine E. Bent Funeral Servicewas held January 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Lynette Edwaina & Vincent Lloyd Burrell Funeral service was held January 11th at Church of God of Pembroke Pines.

 

Fannie Princess Chestnut Funeral Service was held January 7th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

Deloris Dyer Funeral Service was held January 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

Vernon Eugene Hampton, Sr. Funeral Service was held January 7th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

Elder Shaun C. Smith Funeral Service was held January 11th at Mt Hermon A.M.E. Church.

 

Albert G. Wilson Funeral Service was held January 11th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

Ivon L. Wright Funeral Service was held January 9th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

The Week of Janaury 23, 2025

 

Callie Pauline Evans  Funeral service was held January 18th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

Arnoldo Tomas Gomez   Funeral service was held January 19th   at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel

 

Keith D. Marston     Funeral service was held January 18th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

Lena T. Powell  Funeral service was held January 18th  at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Carma Henry 26908 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*