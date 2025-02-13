McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Close Menu
    Gregory Thomas Bradford   Funeral service was held February 8th  at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Venora Isola Clarke    Funeral service was held February 8th at Praise Tabernacle International.

     

    Helen Lee Harris Chisem Holmes   Funeral service was held February 1st  at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Jerome L. Jerry, Sr.

     

    Roger A. Mars  Funeral service was held February 8th  at McWhite’s Funeral Home.

     

    Jeremy Lloyd Nelson   Funeral service was held  February 8th  at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Not Pictured- Diana R. Rowe  Funeral service was held February 8th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Davon Emmanuel Wood  Funeral service was held February 8th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

