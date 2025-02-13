McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Gregory Thomas Bradford Funeral service was held February 8th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Venora Isola Clarke Funeral service was held February 8th at Praise Tabernacle International.
Helen Lee Harris Chisem Holmes Funeral service was held February 1st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Roger A. Mars Funeral service was held February 8th at McWhite’s Funeral Home.
Jeremy Lloyd Nelson Funeral service was held February 8th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Not Pictured- Diana R. Rowe Funeral service was held February 8th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Davon Emmanuel Wood Funeral service was held February 8th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.