Tetriee Lorraine Carter Funeral service was held March 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Sylvester Dickinson Funeral service was held March 14th at Community Church of God.

Barry Kenneth Fountain Funeral service was held March 10th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Jovan Asley Hilton Funeral service was held March 15th at First Church Of The Open Bible.