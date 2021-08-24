McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

CREARY
Funeral services for the Lauran Mae Creary – 80 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
CREARY
Funeral services for the late Michael Creary – 45 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
EDMONDS
Funeral services for the late Leo Edmonds – 64 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
FERRELL
Funeral services for the late Robert Ferrell – 65 Were held August 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
GREEN
Funeral services for the Corey Frank Green – 34 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
HAMMONDS
Funeral services for the late Vergeree “Shaw” Hammonds – 45 were held August 20th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
HOUZE
Funeral services for the Blanche Delores Saunders Houze – 80 were held August 20th at Good Sherpherd Lutheran Church.
JOHNSON
Funeral services for the late Steve Nicholas Johnson, Jr. – 12 years-old were held August 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
LOVE
Funeral services for the late Sister Jeanette Price Love – 67 were held August 14th at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.
MANLEY
Funeral services for the late Dave Richard Manley – 57 were held August 14 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
MATHIS
Funeral services for the late David Lee Mathis – 48 were held August 21 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel
MAYHUE
Funeral services for the late Willie Mayhie – 88 were held August 13 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
MAYWAH
Funeral services for the late Owen Carl Maywah were held August 22 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
MOXAM
Funeral services for the late Raphael Lucius Moxam – 88 were held August 14 at Assemblies of The First-Born Church
PUPO
Funeral services for the late Margaret Pupo – 44 were held August 9th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
SAULSBY
Funeral services for the late Rosa Marie Saulsby – 94 were held August 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
SMITH
Funeral services for the late William Smith – 59 were held August 15th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
STANLEY
Funeral services for the late Eric McKinnley “Soul” Stanley – 62 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
STURGEON – Not Pictured
Funeral services for the late Eileen Sturgeon were held August 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
TOWNSEND
Funeral services for the late Shira Chanelle Townsend – 46 were held August 21st at New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
WILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Yvonne Joy Williams – 66 were held August 21st at First United Church Of Jesus Christ (Apostolic) Inc.
WILSON
Funeral services for the late Kenneth Eugene Wilson – 47 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Be the first to comment