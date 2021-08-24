McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

CREARY

Funeral services for the Lauran Mae Creary – 80 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

CREARY

Funeral services for the late Michael Creary – 45 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

EDMONDS

Funeral services for the late Leo Edmonds – 64 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

FERRELL

Funeral services for the late Robert Ferrell – 65 Were held August 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

GREEN

Funeral services for the Corey Frank Green – 34 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HAMMONDS

Funeral services for the late Vergeree “Shaw” Hammonds – 45 were held August 20th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

HOUZE

Funeral services for the Blanche Delores Saunders Houze – 80 were held August 20th at Good Sherpherd Lutheran Church.

JOHNSON

Funeral services for the late Steve Nicholas Johnson, Jr. – 12 years-old were held August 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

LOVE

Funeral services for the late Sister Jeanette Price Love – 67 were held August 14th at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

MANLEY

Funeral services for the late Dave Richard Manley – 57 were held August 14 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

MATHIS

Funeral services for the late David Lee Mathis – 48 were held August 21 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel

MAYHUE

Funeral services for the late Willie Mayhie – 88 were held August 13 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

MAYWAH

Funeral services for the late Owen Carl Maywah were held August 22 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

MOXAM

Funeral services for the late Raphael Lucius Moxam – 88 were held August 14 at Assemblies of The First-Born Church

PUPO

Funeral services for the late Margaret Pupo – 44 were held August 9th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

SAULSBY

Funeral services for the late Rosa Marie Saulsby – 94 were held August 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

SMITH

Funeral services for the late William Smith – 59 were held August 15th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

STANLEY

Funeral services for the late Eric McKinnley “Soul” Stanley – 62 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

STURGEON – Not Pictured

Funeral services for the late Eileen Sturgeon were held August 14th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

TOWNSEND

Funeral services for the late Shira Chanelle Townsend – 46 were held August 21st at New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late Yvonne Joy Williams – 66 were held August 21st at First United Church Of Jesus Christ (Apostolic) Inc.