McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

ANDREWS
Funeral services for the Joshua Andrews, Sr. – 86 were held November 13th at Lighthouse Worship Center.
BENIFIELD
Funeral services for the late Bobby “Tony” Lee Benifield, Sr. – 80 were held November 10th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
CLARKE
Funeral services for the late Claudette “Soninkah” D. Clarke – 81 were held November 13th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
CURRY
Funeral services for the late Deaconess Eva Mae Curry – 73 were held November 13th at McWhite’s Funeral Home.
PATTERSON
Funeral services for the late Floyd Patterson – 44 were held November 13th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
SMART
Funeral services for the late Paul Smart were held November 13th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
WILSON
Funeral services for the late Dadrion Ronnell Wilson – 42 were held November 13th at Lighthouse Worship Center.
WOODS
Funeral services for the Evangelist Helen O. Woods – 86 were held November 13th at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
