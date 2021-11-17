McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

November 17, 2021 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

ANDREWS
Funeral services for the Joshua Andrews, Sr. – 86 were held November 13th at Lighthouse Worship Center.

BENIFIELD
Funeral services for the late Bobby “Tony” Lee Benifield, Sr. – 80 were held November 10th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

CLARKE
Funeral services for the late Claudette “Soninkah” D. Clarke – 81 were held November 13th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

CURRY
Funeral services for the late Deaconess Eva Mae Curry – 73 were held November 13th at McWhite’s Funeral Home.

PATTERSON
Funeral services for the late Floyd Patterson – 44 were held November 13th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

SMART
Funeral services for the late Paul Smart were held November 13th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

 

 

WILSON
Funeral services for the late Dadrion Ronnell Wilson – 42 were held November 13th at Lighthouse Worship Center.

WOODS
Funeral services for the Evangelist Helen O. Woods – 86 were held November 13th at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

About Carma Henry 18502 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*