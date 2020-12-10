Meet the 12-Year old Genius Who Has Been Accepted to Georgia Tech (Source BlackNews.com): MARIETTA, GA — Caleb Anderson, a 12-year old boy who is in his 2nd year in college, is making headlines again after being accepted to the Georgia Institute of Technology. Caleb, who is currently studying Aerospace Engineering at Chattahoochee Technical College, will soon be enrolled at Georgia Tech (also known as Georgia Institute of Technology) in Atlanta. Caleb says that he has even bigger plans once he finishes college. “I think I am going to go to Mars and do more school, I think, and try to get my master’s at Geor-gia Tech,” he said. “Then do an internship with Elon Musk, and then I’ll probably get my Ph.D. at MIT. And then I think I’ll start working at either NASA. Or SpaceX.

December 10, 2020 Carma Henry
Caleb Anderson

     MARIETTA, GA — Caleb Anderson, a 12-year old boy who is in his 2nd year in college, is making headlines again after being accepted to the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Caleb, who is currently studying Aerospace Engineering at Chattahoochee Technical College, will soon be enrolled at Georgia Tech (also known as Georgia Institute of Technology) in Atlanta.

Caleb says that he has even bigger plans once he finishes college.

“I think I am going to go to Mars and do more school, I think, and try to get my master’s at Georgia Tech,” he said. “Then do an internship with Elon Musk, and then I’ll probably get my Ph.D. at MIT. And then I think I’ll start working at either NASA. Or SpaceX.

