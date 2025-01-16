Meet the Founder and CEO of the First Black-Owned Global Solar Franchise the Founder and CEO of the First Black-Owned Global Solar Franchise

(Source: BlackNews.com)

NATIONWIDE — Gridmaster Solar One, founded by industry veteran Michael Henry who is also the company’s CEO, has achieved a historic milestone as the first Black-owned solar franchise globally. With 45 franchises already on board, the company is on a mission to expand to 2000, redefining renewable energy solutions across diverse sectors.

Gridmaster Solar One is revolutionizing the solar energy industry by combining cutting-edge technology with a sustainable franchising model. The company provides comprehensive support to its franchisees, including product knowledge, ongoing training, established brand recognition, a global network, marketing support, and in-house financing options.

“Our vision extends beyond simply selling solar solutions; we are committed to empowering underrepresented communities and contributing to the global shift towards renewable energy,” stated Michael Henry, founder of Gridmaster Solar One. The company’s innovative Solar Tower technology is adaptable for a wide array of applications such as hotels, schools, stadiums, event centers, airports, churches, farms, apartment buildings, and gas stations.

With my team we have over 78 years of combined experience in the industry, Gridmaster Solar One is poised to lead significant advancements in the renewable energy sector. “We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional solar energy solutions that meet and exceed our clients’ expectations, transforming energy landscapes and paving the way towards a brighter, more sustainable future!

Gridmaster Solar One offers a range of innovative solar energy solutions tailored to meet the needs of both residential and commercial clients. The company ensures that all clients receive the highest quality service and support.

Discover how Gridmaster Solar One’s cutting-edge solar solutions can transform your energy landscape. For more information, visit us at GridmasterSolarOne.com