Mel Books: The Producers Star Releases His Memoirs

WASHINGTON — Mel Brooks, an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker, has written his first memoir titled “All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business.”

Ballantine Books announced on Aug. 4, 2021, that they have acquired and will publish the comedy legend’s upcoming 400-page memoir, as per reports.

In the book, the director, producer, writer, and actor will talk about growing up in Brooklyn during the Depression-era; from serving in the military during World War II to being a teenage comedian in the Catskills.

The 95-year-old star will also chronicle his eventual journey to Hollywood and Broadway and detail the ground-breaking moments from his career, from co-creating the classic television series “Get Smart” to his Tony-winning musical, “The Producers” which also secured him an Oscar for best screenplay.