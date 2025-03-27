Mia Love, First Black Republican Congresswoman, Dies at 49

Advertisement

By Ramon Robinson, Contributor

Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to the United States Congress, passed away peacefully at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, surrounded by family. She was 49 years old.

Love, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, made history in 2014 when she was elected to represent Utah in the U.S. House of Representatives. Her death was announced by her family, who described her passing as “quietly slipping the bands of mortality” and ascending “heavenward,” a poetic nod to the same vision she often spoke about during her life and career.

Born Ludmya Bourdeau in Brooklyn, New York, Love’s rise to political prominence defied party lines and racial expectations. In a political landscape where Black women have traditionally aligned with the Democratic Party, Love carved out a different path. She first entered public service in 2003 as a member of the Saratoga Springs City Council and later became mayor at the age of 34. Her leadership in a predominantly white and conservative area was often seen as both unexpected and groundbreaking.

In Congress, Love served two terms, becoming a unique voice in Washington—not only as a Black woman but as a Republican challenging the party’s leadership when she felt it necessary. She famously criticized Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and endorsed Senator Ted Cruz instead. In 2018, she publicly rebuked Trump for his derogatory comments about Haiti, calling on him to apologize and show more respect for the immigrant communities that shaped America.

Her time in Congress ended in 2018 after a narrow loss to Democrat Ben McAdams. Trump responded to her defeat by remarking, “Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost.” Love later pushed back on the idea that loyalty to party leadership should come before principles, writing and speaking openly about the importance of integrity and standing firm in one’s values.

Before her political career, Love studied musical theatre at the University of Hartford and dreamed of becoming an actress. She also worked as a flight attendant, married Jason Love, and raised three children—all while building her political platform with a focus on opportunity, faith, and conservative ideals.

In 2022, Love was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. She was given 10 to 15 months to live, but in true Mia Love fashion, she pushed past expectations, continuing to write and speak up for what she believed in. Just weeks before her death, she published an op-ed in the Deseret News, not to say goodbye, but to express gratitude and share what she called her “living wish” for America.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox paid tribute to Love, calling her a “true trailblazer and visionary leader” whose courage and grace inspired generations. “Her legacy leaves a lasting, positive impact on our state,” he said. “We will miss her deeply.”