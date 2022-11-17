Michael C. Roper, Sunrise – February 7, 1964 – Sunset – November 7, 2022. Viewing will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Elijah Bell Funeral Home, 3750 North State 7, Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Funeral Services will be held on November 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Mount Zion COGIC, 2820 N.W. 13 Court, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33311. Officiating will be Elder Vern A. Roper. In Lieu of Flowers, the Family wish Monetary Donation sent to Elijah Bell (954) 714-0680. Thank You and God Bless You All.