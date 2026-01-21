Minneapolis parents, teachers demand ICE leave after targeting schools

Advertisement

ICE at Minneapolis schools has sparked fear, school closures, and demands from educators and families for federal agents to leave the city.

By Izzy Canizares

ICE at Minneapolis schools became the focus of a Jan. 9 press conference after the killing of Renee Nicole Good by a federal immigration agent and reports of enforcement actions near multiple campuses. Minneapolis educators, parents, and community members said the presence of immigration enforcement has traumatized students and disrupted learning environments. Officials including Jacob Frey called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to withdraw from the city as families mobilized mutual aid to protect children and neighbors amid ongoing federal activity.

Minneapolis public school educators and families gathered the morning of Jan. 9 for a press conference demanding federal immigration enforcement leave Minnesota, following the killing of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and reports that ICE officers targeted multiple Minneapolis schools in the days after her death.

In the past week, families and community members across the city have reported fear and uncertainty about leaving their homes amid increased ICE activity, including attempted enforcement actions near high schools during dismissal hours and the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen inside her vehicle.

Parents and educators said the presence of immigration enforcement has traumatized children and disrupted school communities, prompting the press conference at Lake Hiawatha Park.

“I am angry. I am scared. And I am devastated about what we are doing to our babies,” said Amanda Otero, co-executive director of TakeAction Minnesota.

“Places where they should not only be safe, but be cared for and nurtured to learn and grow, are being made unsafe. This week, we have witnessed state violence escalating. It is not abstract. It is not theoretical. It is deadly, and it is everywhere on our streets,” said Otero.

Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was killed Jan. 7 during what community leaders have described as an attempted ICE operation near the intersection of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Authorities have identified ICE agent Jonathan Ross as the shooter. Good was shot multiple times while inside her vehicle, according to witnesses.

The Department of Homeland Security quickly defended Ross, calling the shooting an act of self-defense despite the existence of video footage that community members and advocates say contradicts that claim. The killing has drawn national attention and sparked outrage among local and state officials, some of whom have called for Ross to be prosecuted and for ICE to withdraw from Minneapolis.

“The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city,” Mayor Jacob Frey said during a press conference following the shooting. “We are demanding ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.”

Just hours after Good’s death, ICE agents were reported at Roosevelt High School in South Minneapolis. Video circulating online shows officers tackling individuals on school grounds during dismissal and using what appeared to be pepper spray as students and teachers attempted to leave. DHS has denied using chemical irritants, characterizing the actions as crowd-control measures.

At least one Roosevelt staff member was detained during the incident. “We seen them tackling teachers on the floor,” said Roosevelt high school student Naima Abdullahi. “I ran because I was scared for my life.”

“Educators at Roosevelt saw the safe and stable environment our schools provide violated by federal immigration enforcement agents just hours after the horrific murder of our neighbor,” said Natasha Doctor, a Minneapolis Public Schools social studies teacher. “Wednesday’s event was traumatic for our students, our staff, and our community.

“Unfortunately, it was not surprising,” said Doctor. “The main story in Minneapolis is the violence against our immigrant neighbors and the fear and collateral damage it is causing across our communities.”

Minneapolis Public Schools initially closed schools on Jan. 7 following Good’s death. After reports of ICE activity at Roosevelt High School and other campuses, the district announced schools would remain closed for the rest of the week and reopen Monday. Families were also given the option to continue online learning through Feb. 12 due to increased federal enforcement activity.

“Since Wednesday’s [Jan. 7] events, parents across Minneapolis, not just immigrant families, are afraid to send their kids to school or even go outside,” said Jennifer Arnold, a parent of a second grader in South Minneapolis.

“In Minnesota, we take care of one another. Families at my son’s school are working together to make sure kids can get to school safely and have access to food and support. I do this because I believe in my community and because all children deserve to be safe,” said Arnold

As ICE activity continues at schools, grocery stores, and in residential neighborhoods, community members said they have mobilized to support families who are afraid to leave their homes. Mutual aid efforts have included grocery deliveries, transportation, child care coordination, and distribution of hygiene supplies.

“We keep ourselves safe,” said Christine Crabtree, a South Minneapolis high school parent. “Some are delivering groceries. Some are making sure kids can get to school. Some are watching over their blocks, while others are making sure families have a roof over their heads.

“Every day, I see neighbors showing up for one another. In this city, we love each other, and love is an action.”