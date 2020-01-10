Minute by minute I’ll keep holding and waiting on

A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

“But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31 (KJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Well, it’s now a week into the New Year, 2020 and my resolutions are toying with me like a kitten pawing at a ball of yarn.

Those things that I want to do which are right, i.e. exercise, proper diet and strengthen my relationship with God, peep at me from behind the walls of my mind as I struggle to complete each new day with that which I resolve to do.

It’s a constant battle that cannot be won in the flesh!

“For the good that I will to do, I do not do; but the evil I will not to do, that I practice. Romans 7:19 (NKJV)

In each phase of time and with each step I gain new strength, not of the carnal kind but that of the spirit, which causes me to grow and move on.

This year I’m looking for the new nourishment that will sustain me pass the nutritional value associated with food and fuel for the body.

I’m searching for that power boost that equips one with everlasting benefits for the long race home, the one that keeps on coming with more power and more energy than the energizer bunny.

To some this may seem surreal or a dimension disassociated with this time zone. To move from a fleshly thought process to that of the Spiritual one can be challenging.

“If our minds are ruled by our desires, we will die. But if our minds are ruled by the Spirit, we will have life and peace.” Romans 8:6 (CEV)

To settle into what appears to be “the long haul” is one of the exigent complexities to life that one has to entertain. The age old question of’ “How long” is answered with the entertaining response of, “Oh not long”, which brings comfort when you are waiting on and with the Lord.

“But do not forget this one thing, dear friends: With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day.” 2 Peter 3:8 (NIV)

For some, they grow stronger day by day and for others we have to grow minute by minute, but whatever the inclination for positive growth maybe, give in to it. Cause when it’s all said and done, Life is too short.

“These are evil times, so make every minute count.” Ephesians 5:16 (CEV)

“It’s 2020 and I would love to live a life without sin. I pray to God and thank Him for allowing me another chance to do it over again and He offers me the Crown of Glory to win and once I’m done and He has called me to my end, I want to hear Him say “Well done My good and faithful friend”.