Miramar Launches $5,000 Grant Program to Support Small Businesses and Nonprofits

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By Westside Gazette Staff

The City of Miramar is investing in local entrepreneurship and community development through a new grant initiative designed to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations strengthen their operations and expand their impact.

The City’s Economic Development and Housing Department, in partnership with Commissioner Yvette Colbourne, has announced the launch of the Commissioner Yvette Colbourne Small Business and Non-Profit Grant Program, which will provide grants of up to $5,000 to eligible organizations and businesses located within Miramar.

The program is aimed at supporting small “mom-and-pop” businesses and nonprofit organizations with five or fewer employees, offering financial assistance that can be used to increase capacity, improve services, generate revenue and enhance long-term sustainability.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Commissioner Colbourne said. “This grant program is about investing directly in our local entrepreneurs, helping them build capacity, create opportunities, and continue contributing to the economic strength and vibrancy of Miramar.”

City officials say the initiative reflects Miramar’s ongoing commitment to fostering economic growth and ensuring that smaller businesses and nonprofits have access to resources that can help them succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Eligible applicants must be located within the City of Miramar, have been operating for at least one year, and possess a valid Business Tax Receipt. Both for-profit businesses and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply.

Grant funds may be used for a variety of business-related needs, including equipment and machinery purchases, inventory and supplies, technology upgrades, facility and infrastructure improvements, professional services such as marketing, legal assistance and accounting support, as well as other operational expenses.

To help prospective applicants understand the program requirements, the City will host an informational session on June 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Applications will be available beginning June 22, with the official application period running from June 29 through July 13.

Applicants can obtain forms in person at 2200 Civic Center Place in Miramar or submit applications online. Participation in a mandatory pre-application meeting and the submission of a business plan are required as part of the application process.

According to city officials, applications will be reviewed administratively, and grant awards will be based on demonstrated need and available funding.

The program is expected to provide meaningful support to some of Miramar’s smallest businesses and nonprofit organizations, helping them grow, create opportunities and continue serving residents while contributing to the city’s broader economic development goals.

For many local entrepreneurs and community-based organizations, the grant program represents more than financial assistance—it is an investment in the future of Miramar’s business community and the residents it serves.