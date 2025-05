Advertisement

John/Man/Jay

140 LBS 49 Years Old 5’7

Last seen Thursday, April 17th off 33rd Avenue in Parkway (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Wearing a beige tshirt, beige jeans and beige shoes.

For any information that can help us to find him, or lead to an arrest. Please call his family at: (478) 461-9236

$10,000 REWARD