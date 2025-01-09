MLK CELEBRATION COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES 2025 KING HOLIDAY EVENTS

By Joy Veasy | [Board Chair | kingholidaycelebration@gmail.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee (MLKCC) invites the entire community to join in commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.at the annual King Holiday Parade and Multicultural Unity Festival on Monday, January 20, 2025, at Joseph C. Carter Park.

The day’s festivities begin with the King Holiday Parade and March, kicking off at 9:30 AM from the corner of 5th Avenue and Sistrunk Boulevard. Parade lineup starts at 7:30 AM, with the route traveling west along Sistrunk Boulevard to 15th Avenue, then heading north to Joseph C. Carter Park. This year’s Grand Marshal is esteemed former Board Chair, Wayne Alexander, who has dedicated over a decade of service to the MLKCC.

Immediately following the parade, the Multicultural Unity Festival will fill Carter Park with vibrant performances, cultural showcases, food vendors, and family-friendly activities. This year introduces an exciting new feature — the Teen Zone — designed to engage middle and high school students with interactive, creative, and educational experiences that promote non-violence and personal expression. Teen Zone highlights include:

Teen Open Mic

3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

Drumline Performance

Special Guest Artist “Queen K”

Makeup Station and Photo Booth

Exciting Giveaways

Teen Zone participants will also have access to community resources and tools aimed at fostering peace, unity, and personal growth.

The celebration begins even earlier with the Teen Summit on Saturday, January 14, 2025, a dynamic event featuring expert speakers, entertainment, and plenty of food. This empowering summit also highlights the Day of Service initiative, where high school student organizations collaborate on impactful community service projects. Teens will leave with a deeper understanding of Dr. King’s vision and the importance of giving back to their communities.

The festivities conclude with a soul-stirring finale, the Gospel Explosion, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Lincoln Park. This powerful outdoor event will uplift spirits with electrifying gospel music, heartfelt poetry, and inspirational messages celebrating peace, hope, and resilience in honor of Dr. King’s enduring legacy.

Sponsors for the 2025 MLKCC King Holiday Celebration include the City of Fort Lauderdale, 103.5 The Beat, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Florida Blue, and Friends of MLKCC.

Join us for this unforgettable series of events as we honor the life, dream, and timeless message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For more information, visit www.kingholidaycelebration.com or contact us at

kingholidaycelebration@gmail.com