Monroe Nichols Becomes First Black Mayor Of Tulsa

By Jovonne Ledet

(Source: Black Information Network)

Democratic Oklahoma Rep. Monroe Nichols has made history in the city of Tulsa.

On Tuesday (November 5), Nichols was projected to win the Tulsa Mayoral election, besting his challenger, Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, per 2 News Oklahoma.

Nichols will serve as Tulsa’s first Black mayor. He delivered his acceptance on Tuesday night in front of images of Black Wall Street, a thriving district in Tulsa that was destroyed by a white mob in 1921.

Nichols, who’s served as a State Representative for House District 72 since 2016, will take over for current Mayor GT Bynum.

The Democratic lawmaker prioritized adding more affordable housing and ending homelessness during his mayoral campaign. Nichols said he wants to work closely with tribal partners when it comes to public safety to entrepreneurship.

He said he also plans to create a mayor’s office for children, youth, and families and focus on education.