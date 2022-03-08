More Black history is being made

Kentanji Brown Jackson. photo credit: CNN.com

Growing the Voices of Our Future

Layla Davidson

On Friday, February 25, 2022 President Joe Biden nominated Kentanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. This decision is setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation. Jackson is currently on the DC’s federal appellate court and had been considered the front-runner for the vacancy since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement. Now we turn to the Senate, where Biden’s Democratic Party holds the smallest majority. President Biden hopes that Jackson will gain bipartisan support. However, Democrats will need all members in Washington to secure her confirmation.

 

 

