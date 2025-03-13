MOUNT NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH CELEBRATES 100 YEARS

Advertisement

By Monique Lee

From the humble beginning in January 1925, a small group of baptized believers followed the directions of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and organized a Prayer Band. ​The Prayer Band, guided by the Holy Spirit and Rev. O. B. Washington, held their meetings in a small building located on the corner of Eleventh Avenue and Fifth Court in Fort Lauderdale. Due to a storm in 1926, the building was destroyed, and they relocated between Eleventh and Twelfth Avenue on Sixth Street.

Being led by the Holy Spirit, Brothers Willie King and Eddie Wallace consulted with Rev. Archie McCoy to be their spiritual advisor while restructuring the Prayer Band into a church. Attorney Paul Dickey blessed the Prayer Band with a parcel of land and lumber where they were able to build the first Mount Nebo Baptist Church at 1125 Northwest Sixth Street. Mount Nebo arrived at its church name because ancient civilizations consider the mountains to be a holy place.

In the years to come, the church became more established with Rev. Fitzpatrick serving as the first pastor and others came later. The first Deacon was Eddie Wallace, and the first Mother was Matilda Chance. The Deaconess Board was established in 1926 with Sister Leslie Myers Reed serving as President. The Home Mission was organized in 1931 with Sister Annie Brozeal as President.

​ From 1932 to 1937 Mount Nebo continued in its growth under Rev. Archie McCoy. In 1938, the Mount Nebo Baptist Church joined the Seaboard District Association working under the jurisdiction of the Florida General Baptist Convention, Inc.

​ From 1941 to January 1953 with its continued growth brought changes. In February 1953, Rev. Moses E. Monroe was called to Pastor and accepted in 1954. A young minister of wisdom and vision, he began developing several ministries, which enabled the church to move toward its destined growth.

The ground breaking ceremony for the location at 2251 Northwest 22nd Street was in 1968 and after continued prayer and dedication, we moved into our new place of worship in 1970. In December 2010 after 56 years of hard work and dedicated service to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and Mount Nebo, Rev. Dr. Moses E. Monroe, Sr. retired into the position of Pastor Emeritus. From January 2011 through February 2016, Mount Nebo continued to gain new heights in its spiritual growth under the leadership of Rev. Kito D. March, Sr.

​ From March 2016 through November 2017, Chairman Deacon Otis Washington served as overseer of the affairs of the Mount Nebo Church. Under his leadership, he recognized the need of having the proper pastoral guidance in leading Mount Nebo. During this transitional phase, Mount Nebo suffered a great loss in the passing of Pastor Emeritus Monroe who, on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the age of 96, was called from this life and transitioned to his eternal home.

​ Through leadership changes, Mount Nebo remained united in faith, forming a Pulpit Search Committee that led to the calling of Reverend Danny L. McKenzie, Sr., who was our Shepherd until April 2023. After Pastor McKenzie’s departure, Chairman Deacon Samuel Morgan continued the church’s legacy of spiritual service and community outreach.

This history reflects only a few milestones we have accomplished in 100 years through the grace and power of the almighty God. A complete history of Mount Nebo cannot be written, because it is continuing to be made everyday.