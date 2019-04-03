Mr. Hardge was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and a graduate of Boyd Anderson High School; Florida Memorial University and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He is an educator and advocate for assisting youth and adults in developing inwardly, to manifest their desires outwardly. He resonates the spirit of an entrepreneur with philanthropic ideals. Referred to as the Edu-Tainer; Hardge believes “Hip-Hop” is Education, and utilizes this methodology to Educate, not just Entertain, hence Edu-Tainment: an artist, author and acclaimed speaker. He presents to a wide array of audiences including students, parents, educators, universities, and other professional organizations. Hardge’s Edu-Taining style of speaking ignites audiences with his powerful and compelling messages. He has the keen ability to motivate, inspire, and empower individuals to reach their full potential and discover their true purpose. He has authored two books and his most recent is entitled, Life Is What You Make It, 22 Principles to Awaken the Creator in You– Book, CD, DVD. This compilation provides the younger and older generations an opportunity to read, watch, listen and learn. His book, Prescription for Success, 17 Principles for Success and Achievement is insightful, applicable, and a good read as well. Hardge is at the point in his life where he believes, “The real reason one is Blessed is to be a Blessing.”

