“Mr. Vice President I’m speaking”

By Layla Davidson

On October 7, the Vice-Presidential debate took place.

Candidates Pence and Harris debated for 90 minutes about topics that have caused much controversy today including the coronavirus, the economy, foreign policy, race and police reform. Harris made history that night.

Kamala Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to take part in a general election debate.

This is good news not only for Harris, but for Black women. It lets Black women know that you can achieve whatever you put your mind to.

More times than none Harris was interrupted. However, she did not say or do anything disrespectful. She just politely said, “Vice president, I’m speaking.” She had to repeat herself throughout the debate with this simple statement. She never acted out of character.

This statement was one of the many highlights in social media. Another “highlight”, that took place that night was the fly on Pence’s head. This was trending, causing much talk on the news and in social media.

During this debate, Breonna Taylor was discussed too. Harris stated that, “Bad cops are bad for good cops. We need reform of policing in America and our criminal justice system. That’s why Joe and I will immediately ban choke holds and carotid holds.”

On the contrary, Pence said, “The family of Breonna Taylor has our sympathies. But I trust our justice system.”

America only has a “justice system” that works for white people and any person that isn’t of color. However, there is no justice system for people of color. It’s always guilty until proven innocent. Never innocent until proven guilty for people of color.

In my opinion, I think that Biden and Harris can win IF we vote. We can’t get corrupt people out of office if we do not vote.