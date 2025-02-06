Mt. Hermon Celebrates Greek Unity Day

Advertisement

By Dr. Sylvia Sloane Jones

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, Mt. Hermon AME Church and its dynamic spiritual leader – Rev. Henry E. Green, III – will celebrate Greek Unity Day. The first Greek Unity Day observance occurred under the leadership of Rev. Michael Cousin in 1983 and remains one of the pillars of the month long Black History celebration. Initially, the sororities and fraternities composing the Devine Nine highlighted the social and community programs that greatly impacted their constituents and stakeholders. Later, a greater emphasis was placed on numbers and attendance with winners recognized accordingly. In recent years a greater and more appropriate theme has emphasized unity and comradeship among the various Greek letter organizations which include Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Eta Phi Beta, and Zeta Phi Beta Sororities respectively; Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Iota Phi Theta, Phi Beta Sigma and Omega Psi Phi fraternities.

Through this program we annually acknowledge and recognize Black Greek lettered organizations for their numerous contributions and accomplishments. This year, Rev. Dr. Santarvis Brown, proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will be the proclaimer of the word as we recognize and spotlight the members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. This year we have chosen the theme, “Greeks United by a Common Purpose: Strengthening Our Community Through Service, Achievement, Friendship, Tradition, Action, Culture and Advocacy.”

Please join Rev. Henry E. Green, III aka Pastor Trae, Chairlady Dr. Sylvia Sloane Jones and the Greek Unity Day Committee, and the Divine Nine as we celebrate the 31st Anniversary of Greek Unity Day at Mt. Hermon AME, Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at the 9 a.m. service.