Mt. Hermon Celebrates Greek Unity Day Silver Anniversary

Mt. Hermon AME Church, under the astute, dynamic leadership of Rev. Dr. Henry E. Green, Jr., will celebrate the 25th year of Greek Unity Day on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at its 10:30 a.m. service. Historic Mt. Hermon is located at 401 NW Seventh Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The concept of Greek Unity Day was birthed in 1983 during the leadership of Rev. Michael A. Cousin. Rev. Cousin had a vision to commemorate and acknowledge the contributions of Greek organizations in Broward County including Eta Phi Beta Sorority. The worship experience has evolved into the most highly attended and respected celebration of Greek Unity locally and nationally. The underlying, inherent purpose of Greek Day is to celebrate and acknowledge the humanitarian, social, economic and political impact of all organizations composing the Divine 9: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Eta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Zeta Phi Beta Sororities, and Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Iota Phi Theta, Phi Beta Sigma and Omega Psi Phi Fraternities.

The distinguished men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity will be the featured organization for this Silver Anniversary celebration. Each year we select a member of one of the fraternities or sororities to serve as the keynote speaker for this occasion. This year, Rev. Willie N. Barnes Jr., the visionary pastor of Historic Greater Bethel AME Church, Overtown, has been invited as the messenger for the program. Rev. Barnes is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Rev. Barnes, a native of Lakeland, Fla., is a 2009 Suma Cum Laude graduate of Florida A&M University where he earned a bachelor ‘s degree in Public Relations with a minor in Religion. Additionally, he earned his masters in divinity from Yale University and is currently enrolled in a PH.D program at Central Florida University in Orlando. The Mount Hermon family and the Greek Unity Day committee cordially invite all Greeks and the community to attend this honored worship and commemorative celebration. For more information contact Dr. Sylvia Sloane Jones at mthgreeknityday@gmail.com.