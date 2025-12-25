Advertisement

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr

As Christmas approaches, most of us recognize it as a season meant for reflection, grace, and goodwill. Yet, I find myself deeply troubled by what I see unfolding across Broward County. Instead of unity, we are witnessing hurt, mudslinging, character attacks and too often this is coming from Black political candidates against one another. That alone should give us pause. If so called “LEADERS” are engaged in this sordid behavior, what will the people do?

It tells me we have not learned enough from the passing of our great Congressman Alcee Hastings. When he left us, six people ran for one seat, fracturing momentum, relationships, and trust. That moment should have taught us something about preparation, succession, unity, and respect. Yet here we are again, repeating cycles that weaken us instead of strengthening us.

At the same time, we are dealing with the consequences of misguided and misdirected leadership—most notably from the Broward County School Board—along with troubling patterns in small municipalities like Pompano and West Park. Over and over, the people speak, and over and over, it appears they are not being heard. That disconnect is dangerous. Leadership that stops listening eventually stops leading.

I am reminded of a simple but powerful truth: nothing about us without us. Decisions made without the people and without their voices, experiences, and consent, that’s not leadership; they are impositions.

So, my Christmas wish for Broward County is this: real leadership and an awakened, conscious electorate willing to hold that leadership accountable. Not to hurt, but to help. Not to tear down, but to correct, redirect, and strengthen.

We must be better in how we talk to one another and about one another. Defamation of character, political assassinations, and judgments made without facts do none of us any good. We can and must speak truth to power consciously and unapologetically, but it must be grounded in facts, track records, and integrity. Accountability is not an attack; it is a responsibility.

To those currently in leadership, remember this: you are accountable to the people. You are in position to serve—not to be served.

And to those planning to seek office, be mindful of where you spend your campaign dollars. You cannot expect to use Black-owned media to run your press releases, promote your fundraisers, and amplify your voice, while refusing to financially support those same outlets. you don’t approach the other media like that you wouldn’t dare. That model does not work. If you truly believe in equality in business, then put your money where your mouth is. Invest where your platform lives. Support the very communities and institutions from which you seek votes.

This season calls us to do better. To lead better. To listen more. To argue less and build more. My hope, my prayer, is that Broward County chooses growth over ego, truth over rumor, service over self, and unity over division.

That would be a Christmas gift worth receiving.