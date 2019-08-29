My confession is that I have helped contribute to this foolishness

A Message from The Publisher

“But if we confess our sins to God, He can always be trusted to forgive us and take our sins away.” — 1:9 (Contemporary English Version)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Woe is me. No, that’s not quite right. This misery should be heaped upon us all who openly contribute to the implosion, explosion and downright blow up of our self-destructing economy.

Though it may be true that the million dollar salaries of some CEOs, CFOs, politicians, athletes and entertainers are just a “garsh darn bit much,” we have allowed this fatted cow to continue to gorge itself by feeding it with our own greed.

Yep, yes sir we the people that spend our hard earned cash (Black folk over $1.3 trillion a year) on an overabundance need to keep up with the JONESes.

We go out and buy Cadillacs, Mercedes, BMWs and can’t afford to park them at a home we own. A Black pastor once said that perpetual motion is a Black man with a Cadillac trying to find his home to park it at.

You would believe that it would be a reciprocated process that these automakers and dealers would spend money back with Black businesses and Black people-ha, ha, ha- yeah right.

We sit back and find fault about the astronomically high salaries of our professional athletes and entertainers and we complain how stupid their bizarre behaviors and foolish fetishes are. Yet and still we go out and buy all of their endorsed items which are overpriced and too big for our children; but we dress them in it, making them look like an overdressed pimped out Chuckie doll.

When what we needed to have done was to have abolished this support of inappropriate behavior at its infancy instead of glamorizing it as something fetish. And to top it all off, when most of the athletes are approached about supporting a needed worthwhile cause, i.e. our Black businesses, they run away like people made of snow from a winter’s fire! Boy, how I wish that their self-grandiosity would melt just as quickly.

Yes, we the people of the United States of America formed this imperfect union and find it much more important to feed our greed, boost others’ egos by stroking their thoughtlessness, make filthy rich people richer as we entertain ourselves right into foreclosure, bankruptcy, out of work, and into homelessness and a state of despair. And you know what the sad part is- our government has allowed, participated and benefited from all of this inter turmoil while the country goes to hell in a hand basket.

What must we do to be saved? Saved from a multitude of sins which are acts against what is right, we need to broaden our perspective and stop being greedy.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

