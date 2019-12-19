My First Trip to Louisiana

December 19, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
Growing the Voices of Our Future

Leja Williams, 14

By Leja Williams

Last weekend I went to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for my god sister’s graduation from Southern University, and after graduation we spent the rest of our trip in New Orleans.

This was my first time ever on a plane and I had so much fun.

My hotel was in the French Quarters and I visited the lower ninth ward. It was very sad to see the devastation that is still prominent 14 years later from the tragedy of hurricane Katrina.

Everyone that I came across was so nice and they all seemed to love where they lived. The food was so good. It was full of flavor and all the spices that were used blended together so nicely into the food.

I was also able to see the Super-Dome, which is where the New Orleans Saints play.

The city gets very foggy at night and in the morning. The fog was really thick and low.

It wasn’t that cold in the day time but at night it was really cold.

I would recommend people to go and visits New Orleans. I really had fun and I would definitely visit

again.

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

 

    About Carma Henry 14703 Articles
    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Be Sociable, Share!
