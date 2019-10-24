My Mentee-Mentor Relationship

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Leja Williams

I am in the Take Stock in Children, Inc. Scholarship Program. Take Stock in Children, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1995 by Don Pemberton. Take Stock in Children tries to make available mentors and college scholarships to students who might need assistance and guidance, to better understand the path to success. There have been over 20,000 students in the Take Stock in Children program, many of whom come from the schools in Florida.

Being a part of this program, I am provided with a mentor to help me with my grades, behavior, and any other aspects pertaining to my school life.

My mentor comes to my school once a week ,and we talk about a variety of things. My mentor’s identity is supposed to be confidential as well, and I’m her only mentee so no one else in the program is also her mentee.

This program is very helpful because it creates a confidential safe place for everyone in the program.

I think every student should have access to something like this because school is very stressful and having someone on your side to motivate you is very helpful and makes school and somethings connected with school easier.

