My renaming for MAGA is Morons Are Governing America

Advertisement

Frankly Speaking

By W. Frank Wilson

As a former Social Studies teacher, I was always motivated to make learning fun.

History, Geography, Government and Civics are not sexy so it takes a little spice to keep the interest of the students.

In teaching about the 5 Great Lakes SHOME ( show me) was the phrase I used because it helped students remember Superior, Huron, Ontario, Michigan and Erie.

For years the Great Lakes have been providing recreational and educational and commercial

activities without disturbance.

As with all things Trump, his pettiness and his stupidity unwittingly changed the names of Lake Ontario all because he thinks everything and everyone is his own Burger King, and he can have it his way.

By changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, if I were still teaching, it would change from SHOME to SHAME.

Trump has a way of speaking truth without knowing it and his renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America is a SHAME!