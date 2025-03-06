NAACP Legend and Freedom Fighter Hazel Dukes Passes

Advertisement

By April Ryan

“She was a warrior in the truest sense of the word and activist extraordinaire.” Those words are from Reverend Al Sharpton who is celebrating the life and activism of the iconic Dr. Hazel Nell Dukes, civil rights activist and leader within the ranks of the New York and National Board of the NAACP. Dukes 92 passed away this morning in New York.

Just two weeks ago, Dukes was wheelchair bound and present to perform her duty as NAACP Election Supervisory Chair certifying the elections of the rights groups’ board members.

Dr. Ben Chavis, elected in 1993, was the 7th Executive Director and CEO of the NAACP and spoke on the life of Dukes saying, “The transformative leadership legacy of freedom fighter Hazel Dukes will now be enshrined with the greatest honor and respect as a leader of the NAACP in America and throughout the world.”

This morning the Chair of the Board of the NAACP Leon W. Russell told Black Press USA that Dr. Dukes led the NAACP New York Conference for 50 years acknowledging, “Her work has helped ensure that the 116-year-old NAACP could remain relevant and continue its work throughout the years. She has been consistent in her work and her support as a member and a leader.”

Sharpton says she has known her for almost 50 years since he was a teen. “There never was an issue that she was not out front. We’ve gone to jail together and the White House together.”

Sharpton expects to offer comments at Duke’s funeral service. He recalls she was “authentic, committed, and concerned,” The rights leader and TV host also says, “We will never have another Hazel Dukes. But thank God we had this one.”

The NAACP Board was notified of the passing of Dr. Dukes through the following correspondence this morning:

Passing of a Loved One. To God Be The Glory!

Colleagues, it is with a heavy heart and a profound sense of sadness that I inform you of that our sister, Momma Dukes, went to be with the ancestors at 6:20 AM today. Her transition was officially recorded and announced at 6:38 AM. Please lift her up in prayer and continue to pray for her son Ronald and all of her extended family.

It is always hard to send a message like this but as Hazel would say, she is in God’s hands now.

Dr. Hazel Nell Dukes, President of the NAACP New York State Conference and Member of the NAACP National Board of Directors was bold and courageous. She was a true warrior for civil rights and social justice. Her voice and her influence at our table will be missed, but we will all continue to be influenced by that same voice as we continue to fight for that same cause. Hazel was one of the giants on whose shoulders we will continue to stand as we continue to do God’s work here on Earth.

I will keep you informed as arrangements are announced and finalized. Please know that Hazel passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people who loved her and clergy who knew and pastored to her.

May our sister Hazel rest in power.

With a heavy heart.

Leon W. Russell

Chairman

NAACP National Board of Directors