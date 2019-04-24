National Black Justice Coalition Statement on Morehouse College’s Landmark Inclusivity Policy

WASHINGTON – Morehouse College, a historically Black men’s college, announced that they would be accepting applications from Trans men. In response to the news, the National Black Justice Coalition released the following statement:

“Every student has a right to an educational experience where they feel safe, engaged and supported. However, the fact remains that far too many students, especially Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and same gender loving (LGBTQ/SGL) students, find college campuses and K-12 schools to be hostile and unsafe spaces, which makes it challenging to learn and develop the skills, experiences and credentials needed to succeed in the global 21st century labor market. Black transgender and gender nonconforming people face unique and sometimes disproportionate challenges, including hate crimes that make it harder for them to succeed in school and in life.

“It is for these reasons that the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) salutes the brothers of Morehouse College! As the nation’s only Historically Black College (HBCU) for men, the leadership of Morehouse are ensuring gender justice and providing high quality educational opportunities for all Black men, which is especially critical at a time where political, economic and social decisions are made based on discrimination and hate. The Gender Identity Admissions and Matriculation policy underscores the fact that Black Trans men are men. This important action follows similar follows work done at Spelman in 2017, where an inclusive policy that honors that Black Trans women are women also passed. These actions are significant, especially given how socially constructed identities like male, Black and homosexual are used to divide families, deny individuals access to public resources and spaces and otherwise destroy lives. As NBJC continues the work of supporting increases in cultural competency at HBCUs nationwide, we applaud and look forward to supporting efforts to ensure that all Black students can thrive.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for each of us to do the work required to learn and grow, and to hold space for every member of our community. This includes passing policies and implementing practices at HBCUs that are inclusive. Loving, protecting and advocating for one another is how we truly get free.”

