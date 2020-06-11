Necessary protest

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper it honored to feature these editorial contribution made by local students.

By Armani Parks

After George Floyd’s tragic death there has been lots of protest all over the world on how Black Lives Matter and how we should be treated equally. In my opinion, I believe that protesting is necessary because it is one way our voices can be heard. I’m thankful for the Black Lives Movement because it’s a movement that changes the way we are treated by fighting for our freedom, liberation and justice.