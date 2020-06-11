Necessary protest

June 11, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0
(Photo's credit: nbcnews.com)

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper it honored to feature these editorial contribution made by local students.

Armani Parks

By Armani Parks

After George Floyd’s tragic death there has been lots of protest all over the world on how Black Lives Matter and how we should be treated equally. In my opinion, I believe that protesting is necessary because it is one way  our voices can be heard. I’m thankful for the Black Lives Movement because it’s a movement that changes the way we are treated by fighting for our freedom, liberation and justice.

About Carma Henry 15564 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*