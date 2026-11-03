New Hope article News You’re Invited: New Hope Baptist Church 101st Anniversary & Tribe of Zebulun Expansion

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For over a century, New Hope Baptist Church has had the distinct privilege of serving our local community. As we reflect on 101 years of faith, fellowship, and service, we realize that our history is deeply intertwined with the families, businesses, and neighbors who make our community such a wonderful place to live.

To mark this historic milestone, we are hosting a major celebration, and we want you to be our special guest! Our congregation is celebrating through a spirit-filled initiative called the 12 Tribes Rally, inspired by Joshua 18:1: “And all the congregation of the children of Israel assembled together…”

Under the leadership of Pastor Scott and Lady Scott, the Tribe of Zebulun (Expansion) is stepping boldly into this campaign to raise vital resources for our ongoing community outreach programs, youth mentorship initiatives, and family support services. Our collective campaign theme is: “Bring Your Gift — Bring Your Family — Bring Your Praise!”

We warmly invite you to join us for our historic celebration weekend:

Community Food Giveaway

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1p.m.,

Details: Free fresh groceries, non-perishable items, and boxed meals will be distributed to any and all families in need (while supplies last) ahead of the holiday season.

101st Anniversary & 12 Tribes Celebration Service

Sunday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m., at 1321 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale 33311

Please let us know if you can make it by replying to this email or calling us at (954) 463-2192 by November 1, 2026. We look forward to celebrating 101 years of community strength and bright futures with you!

What to Expect: A high-energy celebration featuring uplifting music and inspirational words. A celebration dinner will be served immediately after the service.

As we step into our second century of ministry, we humbly invite our community partners, neighbors, and friends to prayerfully consider making a special financial contribution to support these vital efforts. Every gift helps us continue to be a beacon of hope and assistance for local families in need.

You can contribute to our Community Anniversary Fund in the following ways:

Online: Visit our Givelify page and select the “Church Anniversary” option or send via CashApp to $Newhope1321 “Tribe of Zebulun” written in the memo line.

By Mail: Send a check payable to New Hope Baptist Church with “Tribe of Zebulun” written in the memo line.

In Person: Join us on November 8 and place your gift directly into our anniversary community offering.

Whether you can give a financial gift or simply want to come out and celebrate community unity with us, your presence would mean the world to our congregation.

Please let us know if you can make it by replying to this email or calling us at (954) 463-2192 by November 1, 2026. We look forward to celebrating 101 years of community strength and bright futures with you!

With gratitude and blessings,

Pastor & First Lady Scott

Tribe of Zebulun Committee leadership

New Hope Baptist Church