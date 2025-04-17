New Hope Baptist Church Congregants rally in Fort Lauderdale against FPL’s plans for a $9 billion rate increase

Advertisement

By Shelby Green

Dozens of people attended a town hall at New Hope Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale on April 9, 2025 to vent about their high utility bills and oppose FPL’s proposed $9 billion rate increase, the largest in U.S. history, if approved.

When voicing opposition to the FPL rate increase, one attendant said, “I am not happy with another utility increase. Cost of living and wages are not keeping up with the rising prices. It is wrong for FPL to hold a ransom over our heads.” Another said they were “very concerned about the increase” because they’re a “senior on fixed income.” At least one woman was so upset with high utility bills that she brought a physical copy of her $2757 water bill with the City of Fort Lauderdale, asking for help after being ignored by local elected officials.

The proposed 23 percent rate increase would mark the second rate hike this year alone, following the 10 percent increase approved by the Florida Public Service Commission in December to cover the costs stemming from the 2024 hurricane season. It would also represent the third hike since 2021 when the PSC approved a 20 percent increase, which at the time was the largest in history, at $5 billion. Collectively, this means that Florida residents may soon be paying over $600 more annually for their energy bill than they were just five years ago.