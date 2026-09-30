New Orleans Senior Citizens Know The Value Of Exercise And Fitness

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By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.

“Aging gracefully” is an expression that is firmly planted in the American lexicon. We have heard it many times as it describes how senior citizens move into another chapter of their lives.

There is more emphasis today on health-related matters. Research shows we are living longer and have a better quality of life. It is safe to say that healthcare has improved and is one of the reasons for seniors being more active these days.

I am a senior citizen and in the 4th quarter of my life. Getting exercise is an important part of my daily routine. Some years back now my wife, Deborah, a retired educator, and I found out about the Senior Dance Fitness Class. It is sponsored by the New Orleans Ballet Association and held at Joe Brown Park, a New Orleans Recreation Development Commission facility.

This partnership has given us a chance to have physical exercise through stretching and aerobics. I would characterize our sessions as motivating and satisfying.

Another important feature of our class is that we develop new friendships and have great conversations. There is, in my opinion, a deeply human element to these classes. Relaxation and peace of mind are words that hold true here.

Sharing stories and experiences have made us closer as a group. We welcome new members which allay any apprehension or anxiety they may have.

We get to know one another in a relaxed environment. It is natural and unplanned. It just happens. These weekly engagements have taken on a life of their own. We look forward to them as we are all ardent participants.

Margie, a retired healthcare professional, has been with our group for many years and when it comes to recognizing birthdays or providing us with some updates, she is the go-to person. When I asked her why she joined the class, she said, “I had some health challenges, and this was a part of my rehabilitation plan. Now, it’s a part of my lifestyle.”

Confirmed reports say that consistent exercise and movement have positive results when recovering from illnesses. Janice, another member of our class and a retired transportation administrator had an accident. She credits the class as being fundamental in her physical and emotional healing. Janice said, “Our class gives me inspiration each week. It’s simply the best.”

There is undoubtedly a high degree of happiness in being a part of this class. Colette, a former educator and actor, says that she enjoys the conversations she has in the class. Colette said, “I enjoy very much the music and the dancing. The New Orleans Ballet Association has done a brilliant job of putting this together.”

Being sedentary and sitting at home doesn’t happen as much with this generation of senior citizens. We continue to make contributions to our society. Mary Ann, who worked in banking and social work retired to New Orleans from the New England area. She initially heard about the Senior Dance Fitness Class because of her swimming class at Joe Brown Park. Mary Ann said, “I feel like it’s my community. They give strength and joy.”

While each of us has a different story, we all have the same story when it comes to the excitement and exhilaration we get from our class.

Calvin, a businessman, has been in the class for ten years. He has become an unofficial ambassador for us telling his friends about the class. He said, “I like to dance and this gives me the movement and motion that I want.”

Our instructors, Carly and Rebecca, have provided us with expert instruction. Their knowledge and execution have translated into us having a wonderful experience. We are at a well-earned time in our lives and we are enjoying it.