New Pacemaker Helps Tamarac Woman Celebrate 103rd Birthday

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By Lineth Fernandez

When Veneita Dempster began experiencing weeks of shortness of breath and a persistent cough, her family knew something wasn’t right. They brought the 102-year-old Tamarac resident to Broward Health Coral Springs, where caregivers discovered she had outlived her pacemaker.

Pacemakers typically need to be replaced every seven to 10 years, and Veneita’s device had reached the end of its lifespan. She was admitted, and Sameer Satija, M.D., a cardiac electrophysiologist, implanted a new pacemaker to help restore her heart’s rhythm.

The procedure allowed Veneita to celebrate a remarkable milestone. Surrounded by family, she celebrated her 103rd birthday with a new lease on life.

The Jamaican native cherishes spending time with her loved ones and looks forward to making more memories with her five children and 10 grandchildren.

For her family, the successful procedure meant more than a birthday celebration. It meant more time together.

Broward Health Coral Springs’ Level 1 Heart Program and cardiac catheterization laboratory are part of Broward Health’s more than 55-year tradition of providing advanced cardiac care, offering patients access to specialized heart services close to home.