New Zealand To Let In More Seasonal Pacific Workers

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand is taking another baby step towards reopening to the world, allowing Pacific workers to skip quarantine from next month.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, on August 2, announced eligible workers from Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu would be allowed entry to New Zealand without the mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival.

The three Pacific nations are as close to Covid-19 as a place can be, with just a handful of cases at the border throughout the pandemic.

The policy is designed to assist New Zealand’s ailing agricultural sectors, in particular horticulture, suffering labor shortages.

“This policy will open up the ability for significantly more workers to enter the country to assist with an expected peak demand for workers in February and March 2022,” Ardern said.

“We are only opening up this option to specify workers at this stage, so we can undertake it in a safe and managed way.”

Workers, expected to number under 10,000, will be paid a living wage and have other welfare needs to be met.

They will be subject to the quarantine rules of their destination on return, making the arrangement less of a “bubble” and more of a one-way corridor.

Ardern said the route would not be for people “coming and going” and would not necessarily lead to two-way openings.

“The in-principle arrangement at this stage includes critical health care need. And coming to New Zealand for long-term study,” she said.

Next week, Ardern said Wellington would hold a forum on broader border changes that could be tied to vaccination rates.

“Everyone wants our border settings to change, but no one wants to throw away our hard-won gains,” she said.

New Zealand’s border has been largely shut to the world since the arrival of Covid-19 in March 2020, with some exceptions, including the trans-Tasman bubble and other allowances for critical workers.

There have been 2,514 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 26 deaths in New Zealand, reported to World Health Organization. As of July 22, 2021, a total of 1,651,069 vaccine doses have been administered.

Edited by Saptak Datta and Ritaban Misra