    NMOBC Announces Davidson Community Impact Fund

    Pictured Left to right: Mona Pittenger, Rev. Dr. Marcus Davidson Yvoka Davidson, Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson and Jonathan Allen
    We’re proud to announce the establishment of the Dr.  Marcus & Yvokia Davidson & Family

    Community Impact Fund—a $50,000 endowed Donor Advised Fund at the Community Foundation of Broward.

    This meaningful initiative began with a $25,000 gift from New Mount Olive Baptist Church in celebration of Senior Pastor Dr. Marcus Davidson’s 15th Pastoral  Anniversary in March 2025. Dedicated to advancing education, community, engagement, faith, and the arts, the fund reflects the church’s commitment to lasting impact.

    Thanks to the leadership and support of our Board Vice Chair, Jonathan. Jonathan Allen, this vision was embraced by the church-and the Davidson family generously matched the gift with an additional $25,000, doubling its impact.

    Their investment ensures a legacy of service and transformation for generations to come.

