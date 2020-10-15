No matter how desperate our situation…

A Message From The Publisher

I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10 (NIV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

As long as we live life’s hardships will come banging at our door, be it a racist government, a justice system that disenfranchises voters and dismantles its health care for the poor as well as unjust police persecution even when those who look like us are selling us out for a seat at the table to eat the king’s food. Nevertheless, our God protects us.

A few of today’s headlines: Eli Lilly just paused its COVID-19 antibody drug trial over safety concerns; FBI says Virginia Gov. Northam was also targeted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer; With 33 US states reporting a rise in new Covid-19 cases, local officials worry this could be the beginning of the coming surge experts have warned about.

No matter how ugly things look and how drastic news reports fill the media, the outcome has yet to be known by us.

Sometime we forget just how peaceful and serene it is to be able to walk out in the darkness and look up and see the moon and the stars and know that God is ever present; even in the midnight dark He is there.

In a verse in a popular song sung by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway that goes something like this; “you got a friend” ain’t it’s good to know that you got a friend people can be so cruel they’ll hurt you and dessert they’ll take your soul if you let them ahhh but don’t you let them”, you got a mighty Good Friend in Yahshua our Lord and Savior Jesus the Christ.

Fear not for the word says, “I am with you always” it also says that God will “uphold us with his righteous right hand”, do we really know how good that is?

No matter what we’re going through God is right there. It doesn’t matter who is against us, believing that we are more than conquers has brought us through a whole lot of stuff. I’m not saying to roll over and play dead, we know that “faith without works is dead”, so we better get ready to “move something”.

There’s a secular song that also says, ‘Move B*tch get out the way’ so people take a moment and get equipped to move the b*tch one way or another; voting is the easier way to get it done. Remember Joshua “an num” march around and shouted ‘glory hallelujah’ that’s the highest praise and watch how things become real clear for the word says “like a new heaven” it’s a beautiful thing people.

It’s OK no matter what comes God is there before it comes, and while we’re going through it Jesus is right there and when we come out the Holy Spirit is right there the Trinity the Triune God.

I don’t know about you but there’s something about that name Jesus; when you find yourself burden, and yes when you find yourself happy there’s something about that name Jesus.

“Dear God. In the name of Jesus. Please hear our cries from the hands of the abusers that refuses to offer help to a hurting people while others sit around and do nothing. We know that Your will shall be done and our prayers are to be strengthen with all we need to be ready to do Your will. In Jesus name we pray. Amen.”

HOLD ON JUST A LITTLE WHILE LONGER!!!