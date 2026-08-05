Nolan Wells’ State Autopsy Complete, But Results Will Remain Sealed

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By Black Information Network

The official autopsy in the death of Nolan Wells has been completed, marking another major development in the investigation into the 18-year-old’s death.

Officials familiar with the investigation confirmed to WLBT that the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office has finished its examination. However, the findings have not been made public and instead will be submitted directly to a Jackson County grand jury.

Last week, Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath announced that the autopsy report — along with other evidence gathered during the investigation — would remain sealed until the grand jury reviews the case.

“Every death in the county — except those of natural causes and non-criminal car wrecks — is presented to your grand jury,” McIlrath said in a video released July 23. “Many people don’t know that we have handled death investigations in this manner my entire career.”

The completion of the official autopsy comes as Wells’ family continues pursuing its own independent investigation.

On Thursday (July 30), civil rights attorney Ben Crump said his legal team is working with forensic audio engineers to analyze the full Sea Tow call made from the boat on July 4, as well as oceanic engineering experts to better understand how Wells’ body was ultimately recovered near the northwestern tip of Horn Island.

“We want to know how is that possible with the oceanic tides,” Crump said during a press conference at the National Urban League’s annual conference in Nashville. “You’ve got low tides and high tides… so it’s not adding up.”

Attorney Eric Hertz, who is helping lead the family’s investigation, also said discussions continue with the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office about conducting a joint forensic examination of phones connected to the case. Hertz said he expects the FBI would also be present if the inspection moves forward.

Meanwhile, Dr. Roger A. Mitchell Jr., the board-certified forensic pathologist who conducted the family’s independent autopsy, is continuing his review of the case. According to Crump’s team, Mitchell is working to obtain Wells’ throat — which was not available during the independent examination — as well as photographs taken closer to the time Wells’ body was recovered.

Earlier this month, Mitchell concluded that Wells’ cause and manner of death were undetermined pending further investigation, adding that the available evidence was insufficient to rule out foul play.

In a separate development, authorities this week arrested Joseph Dumarce, of California, on allegations that he made online threats against Chancery Court Judge Ashlee Cole, whose son was among the group that traveled to Horn Island with Wells. Earlier this week, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and other state officials said they were stepping up efforts to investigate and prosecute threats tied to the case, warning that intimidation of public officials, witnesses and others connected to the investigation would be taken seriously.

Wells disappeared July 4 after traveling to Horn Island off Mississippi’s Gulf Coast with a group of friends. His body was recovered two days later.

With the official autopsy now complete, the case will move to the next phase as the grand jury reviews the medical examiner’s findings alongside other evidence collected during the investigation.