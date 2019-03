By Kevin Palmer

Recently, the Burberry fashion house apologized for featuring a hoodie with a noose around the neck. Apology not accepted. Featuring the noose was more than an insensitive fashion faux pas. Displaying the noose was a deliberate reminder of global white supremacy’s dominance over nonwhites, especially Blacks.

According to Dr. Alex Mikulich, in America, the noose represents lynching which was “terror enforced subjugation. There were 4,749 known acts of lynching between 1882 and 1968 recorded by the Tuskegee Institute.” Therefore, Burberry hiring film director Ava DuVernay to lead a diversity council is a token gesture which does not address the root cause. The root cause is too many affluent Whites believe the noose is not a big deal because they have yet to personally experience the consequences of acting on their racist beliefs.

According to former national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, “Correcting the past often means also imposing some consequences for people who are not directly responsible for what happened in the past but were indirect beneficiaries of what happened in the past.”

Therefore, it is up to conscious Blacks to impose the consequences.