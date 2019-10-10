Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Leja Williams

“Change your thoughts and you change the world” –Norman Vincent.

Today in our society there is so much negativity and madness in the world. It’s only gonna get worse if we keep doing the same thing and not expressing change. There is so much positivity that can come from the negativity. If everyone accepts that there are issues in this world, and if we all just simply come together and work together, we can slowly but surely develop more happiness. Everyone has their own priorities and most of their priorities aren’t important. A person can say that they’re going to do something, but if there is no action then their words aren’t useful or valued.

