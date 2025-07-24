Nunnie on the Sideline

Advertisement

By Nunnie Robinson, Westside Gazette Sports Editor

By now you’re probably cognizant of the most recent presidential action of our, no, their maga fearful, incompetent and racist commander-in-chief. He has threatened to withhold all federal funds previously directed toward the new Commanders football stadium to be built on the former site of RFK Stadium if the team’s new owner doesn’t change the team’s name back to its racially insensitive mascot – the Redskins. The frontal assault against decency and the rule of law is on full display, or perhaps, just perhaps, it’s something much more pervasive and insidious like deflecting from the Jeffrey Epstein coverup. What the American people are willing to accept in the name of making America white again is incredibly insane, un- American and anti-democratic.

Teddy Bridgewater’s selfless act , basically assisting student-athletes with financial difficulty, though humane and benevolent, led to his suspension as the Northwestern Bulls head coach. His statement addressing the issue didn’t impact his suspension, but it certainly demonstrated his love and concern for his players. Bridgewater was recently suspended as head coach at Miami Northwestern after providing impermissible benefits to his players, including Uber rides and meals, which he paid for himself. He intimated that under similar circumstances he would do the same thing again. Some believe that it might have involved an administrative power play related to philosophical or personality differences. One would hope that matters which caused the suspension would have been discussed at the time of hiring, along with the restrictions associated with being a high school coach. We wish the Bulls and Coach Bridgewater well.

The Miami Marlins, who had a surprisingly solid first half, have cooled off somewhat, having begun the second half of the season with a 5-5 record after losing a close, heartbreaking opening game,2-1, to the San Diego Padres. The Marlins assuredly have the talent to wreak havoc or compete for the NL Eastern Division championship as they presently sit 10.5 games behind the Phillies and Mets who are in a virtual tie for first place. If Kyle Stowers, the team’s most recognizable, power hitting all-star continues hitting with power and average, and if the pitching becomes more consistent, they will have an impact in 2025. Of course, several teams have been rumored to be trade partners with the Marlins as the deadline nears involving – of all players – Stowers. Reflecting on their fire sale history, I’m hopeful that they will stay the course, using this present roster to build another World Series contender.

Deion Sanders’ health situation could shorten or derail his Colorado coaching career, but he strongly believes that he will overcome those medical impediments, including having had two toes amputated due to blood clots in 2021. Here’s wishing him nothing but the best and because of his faith, we know that all things are possible through Christ.

With the FAMU Rattler family having to deal with a maga-imposed president, the last thing they need is descension within the athletic department between coaches and the athletic director or the AD and alumni or the AD and faculty, staff or boosters. Whatever the differences may be, this is not the time to air it out! Put it on the back burner until a more suitable time. THIS AIN’t it!!!!