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Nunnie on the Sideline

By Nunnie Robinson, The WSG Sports Editor

My excitement at hearing that the Florida A&M Rattlers will face Celebration Bowl and Black college champion South Carolina State in the 2026 Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens was sparked by Florida A&M’s hiring of Quinn Gray as head coach, matched against the championship pedigree of the Bulldogs’ Chennis Berry, a rapidly ascending football coaching superstar. The transfer portal gives coaches the ability to rebuild programs quickly.

Of course, my enthusiasm was tempered by Prairie View alum Dr. Julius Ellington, who pointed out that questionable calls at the end of last year’s championship game favored South Carolina State, suggesting they may not be the dominant juggernaut some, including yours truly, imagine. Still, this matchup should be highly competitive and energetic, and could potentially draw the largest crowd since the Classic’s move to Hard Rock Stadium.

In other HBCU news, former NBA All-Star Mo Williams has resigned as Jackson State University’s head basketball coach to become an assistant at Kentucky. His son, Mason, who originally committed to Jackson State, is expected to follow his father to Kentucky.

On the women’s side, Dawn Staley has guided the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team to sixth consecutive Final Four appearances. To win another national championship, they will have to go through the undefeated powerhouse UConn Huskies, led by legendary coach Geno Auriemma. Notably, all four No. 1 seeds—UConn, Texas, UCLA, and South Carolina—have reached the Final Four.

In men’s tournament action, the Duke Blue Devils handed UConn a Final Four berth in dramatic fashion. Freshman Kaden Boozer threw a pass that was deflected near half court, leading to a last-second three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining. The sequence snatched victory from what appeared to be certain defeat. There were many “what if” scenarios—holding the ball or making a safer pass—but none materialized. That’s the nature of the game.

The men’s Final Four is now set, with UConn facing Illinois and Arizona taking on Michigan for a shot at the national championship.

In the NBA, the Miami Heat currently sit as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference and would face the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament if the season ended today.

In the NHL, the Florida Panthers have been virtually eliminated from playoff contention, signaling the end of a strong recent run and shifting focus toward next season.

Meanwhile, in Major League Baseball, the Miami Marlins are off to a strong start, tied for first place in the division with the Atlanta Braves at 3–1. It’s an encouraging beginning and worth watching as the season unfolds.