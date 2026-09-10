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Nunnie on the Sideline

By Nunnie Robinson, WG Sports Editor

Initially disappointed that I would be physically precluded from covering the OBC featuring FAMU and South Carolina State because of our family reunion—which, ironically, was held in Columbia, South Carolina—the adjustment proved seamless. The weather gods provided a reprieve, as the game’s start time changed significantly because of the unpredictable South Florida storms. We actually returned home in time to see much of the game on television.

As predicted, the Rattlers were no match for the Bulldogs, losing 31-13. I witnessed a championship-caliber team dominate in every phase, especially at the line of scrimmage. The game remained fairly competitive only because of the Bulldogs’ self-inflicted errors. An injury to Rattler QB Isaiah Knowles didn’t impact the game’s outcome, which was never in doubt.

Take heart, FAMU faithful. The team, under Coach Gray’s leadership, is positioned for long-term success. With the transfer portal rules, it no longer takes four to five years to build a program. Think Indiana in 2025.

My Polisports moment is excruciatingly painful. There have been an estimated 12–17 hangings of Black Americans, several in Mississippi, that were ruled suicides by local authorities. However, WE know better, as these incidents blatantly insult our humaniy and intelligence. Juxtapose that distorted criminal malfeasance with the racial composition of the LSU and Ole Miss football teams, which were on display this past weekend. And the vast majority of the Caucasian fans in the stands vote for racist politicians who create and pass legislation harmful to Black America.

Please assist in educating our athletes about this corrupt system and the power they have to effect change.

Reaching the quarterfinals in the U.S. Open is a big deal. Anticipating the possibility of several minority women playing in the quarterfinals failed to materialize, as both Naomi Osaka and Madison Keys lost their matches. Coco Gauff, however, remains in contention to win her second Open title.

FSU fans should find consolation in the supreme effort given by the players in their tough loss to SMU. However, there are definite concerns surrounding consistency at quarterback, the offensive line, and the secondary. Improvement in these areas will probably impact Head Coach Mike Norvell’s future.

Early Heisman Trophy finalists after Week One include quarterbacks Kevin Jennings of SMU, Miami’s Darian Mensah, and Ole Miss’s Trinidad Chambliss. Miami native and Ohio State superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith, all everything Miami Hurricane receiver Malachi Toney, and Texas quarterback Arch Manning could easily capture the prize trophy as well.

Great players make great coaches even greater. Just ask Nick Saban.