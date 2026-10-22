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Nunnie on the Sideline

By Nunnie Robinson, WG Sports Editor

While listening to NPR interview a MAGA supporter in Georgia, I was struck by how, de-spite the grifting, high gas prices, soaring food costs, and a failing economy, supporters remain loyal to their god and candidate acolytes countrywide. Becoming unnerved as I listened, it became painfully apparent that we must OUTVOTE them.

Then, shockingly, or perhaps not, the Mississippi AG ruled that the shooting death of one-year-old Kohen Wiley was justified. Two adults were fleeing the police after allegedly stealing diapers, causing the police to use deadly force. Not an armed bank robbery or some other criminal act. Make sense of that if you can. I trust that Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the other Black players, who make up a large majority of the team, are paying attention. They don’t realize the power within their grasp.

HBCU homecomings are happening everywhere, and if you’re like me, you believe yours is the best. The spirit, camaraderie, passion, and school pride were on full display at Howard this past weekend as the Bison defeated a game and worthy opponent, the Morehouse Maroon Tigers, 31–17, in a contest that was tied 10–10 at halftime.

FAMU’s homecoming is this weekend, so I am assured that Rattler Nation will show up and show out, striking at every opportunity. North Carolina A&T refers to its homecoming as the GOAT. After viewing the Morehouse/Spelman celebration, some may debate the validity of the claim. Not tooting my own horn, or maybe just a bit, Tuskegee has one of the most unique settings for a homecoming celebration. The stadium sits in a bowl, allowing alumni to set up tents for tailgating while watching the game from a hillside perspective. RVs, trucks, and other modes of transportation are employed by those who get there early enough or have connections, if you get my drift. The smoke-filled fragrance of barbecue, the band marching downward toward the stadium as the student section revels in the Tuskegee way—Ball and Parlay—is a sight to behold.

I’m comfortable stating that all who attended an HBCU believe theirs to be the best. Let the debate continue. Long live HBCUs!