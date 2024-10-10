Nunnie on the Sideline

By Nunnie Robinson, Westside Gazette Sports Editor

The WNBA will crown a new champion in ‘24 as the New York Liberty, led by Sabrina lonesco and Breanna Stewart, eliminated the 2 time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 76-62, closing out the series 3-1. In the other semifinal, the Connecticut Sun defeated the Minnesota Lynx, evening the series at 2 games each. The winner of tonight’s game in Minneapolis will earn the right to face the Liberty for the WNBA title.

In Major League Baseball playoffs, American League Division Series, the Kansas City Royals defeated the New York Yankees to even the series at 1-1. Yankee superstar Aaron Judge ended an 0-16 hitless streak, beating out a ground ball for a single. The series now switches to Kansas City.

In the other ALDS, the hottest team in baseball, the Detroit Tigers, defeated the Cleveland Gaurdians to even the series at 1-1. The series now moves to Kansas City.

The NLDS has proven to be just as competitive with an element of drama. San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado allegedly threw a baseball in Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ direction. The teams don’t like each other as it is so this series may be worth watching. The Series, tied at 1-1, moves to San Diego for the next 2 games. The pesky, surprising New York Mets aren’t making life easy for the favored Philadelphia Phillies. That series, also tied at 1-1, moves to New York.

One of my favorite players is Deshaun Watson, the National Championship quarterback from Clemson and former #1 draft pick of the Houston Texans. A philosophical disagreement with the Houston hierarchy and multiple allegations of sexual misconduct accelerated his departure and subsequent suspension from football. The Cleveland Browns signed him to massive $237 million contract. Beset by injury, this season was to finally be the year that he returned to form as a premier NFL qb, living up to contract and leading Cleveland out of the abyss. Sadly, his play has been subject to derision and harsh criticism, many calling for his benching. It appears that his poor performance on the field is attributable to a lack of confidence and mental anxiety. Here’s one who believes in his ability, greatness and character, and I pray that he returns to his Houston playing days form.

As difficult as it is to give up or walk away from the game that you’ve loved and played from little league to the NFL, and that now is your livelihood, I believe that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should retire from the game- just a gut-wrenching, instinctive feeling.

ESPN’s Stan Becton rates the HBCU teams (FCS) dubbed: The Road to Atlanta. Following are rankings after week 6.