Nunnie on the Sideline

By Nunnie Robinson, Westside Gazette Sports Editor

One major criticism that I’ve expressed in the past, prior to Tua’s last concussion, was his inability to beat opponents with his legs. His decision to play again heightened concerns about future concussion-related injuries. The highlight in the Cardinals’ loss for me personally was seeing Tua run for a first down, not to prove anything, but in the regular flow of the game when the circumstances or opportunity dictated such action. Even more gratifying was seeing him slide feet first, followed by the genuine fan approval. I’m certain that all Fin fans were appreciative of his courageous leadership in that moment as I speculate Tua’s appreciation for the support from the fans. Better days are ahead.

I predicted on numerous occasions the inevitable World Series pairing of the two most historic franchises in the annals of MLB, the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The teams have competed in 12 World Series, the Yankees holding a 8-4 advantage. The first was in 1941 followed by 4 more consecutive WS wins before the Dodgers broke through in 1955. Some of you may remember the famous catch by left fielder Sandy Amoros, who, after running a long distance , dove into the stands to make an incredible game saving catch. We – Black Americans – were cheering for the Dodgers (Brooklyn then) because they had integrated baseball with Jackie Robinson and had added several others including Roy Campanella, Junior Gilliam and Don Newcombe. We were all relieved when the Dodgers finally broke through. In 1955 I was 8 years old and baseball was extremely popular among Blacks.

What made this series so intriguing was the star power on both teams. The Yankees are led by Aaron Judge, the mammoth center fielder who hit 58 home runs and is the favorite to win the MVP award. They also have the gregarious power hitting Juan Soto and GianCarlos Stanton. The Dodgers are led by Shohei Ohtani, the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season. Additionally, 2 time World Series winner Mookie Betts and power hitting first baseman Freddie Freeman have been phenomenal all season.

The Dodgers have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the series after last night’s (Monday) 4-2 win, fueled in part by surprisingly dominant pitching and probable World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, who has been an absolute terror at the plate, having hit 4 crucial home runs.

Finally, for those who may not be aware, the Dodgers manager is Dave Roberts, perhaps the only Black manager in MLB since Dusty Baker’s retirement. Under enormous pressure because of a great team compromised by an injury-depleted pitching staff, he has done a masterful job of holding everything together while flawlessly utilizing his bullpen.

I believe the Dodgers will close this series in New York at fabled Yankee Stadium.

Let’s continue to pray for our country. Go Kamala!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!