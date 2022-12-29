Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Officials in Buffalo, New York, are concentrating on restoring power, cleaning roads, and searching houses and automobiles for anyone remaining stuck days into a catastrophic winter storm that plagued much of the country, with expectations that more citizens will be found dead. In Buffalo, New York’s Erie County, at least 28 people have perished as a result of the storm, which dumped up to 50.3 inches of snow on the city and caused blinding blizzard conditions for drivers over the Christmas holiday. In ten US states, at least 24 additional deaths related to the storm have been documented. More than 2,900 flights inside, into, or out of the US were canceled on Tuesday due to the cold blast, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, which has also hampered holiday travel. About 2,500 of those are run by Southwest, whose pilots union chief on Tuesday attributed the cancelled flights on the storm and an out-of-date IT infrastructure for scheduling software. Meanwhile, Buffalo, the second-most populous city in New York, is still under a winter weather advisory until Tuesday afternoon. A few more inches of snow are possible, and daytime highs of 30 degrees will drop to 26 degrees at night.

Submitted by Layla Davidson