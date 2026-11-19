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(Source: BlackNews.com)

NATIONWIDE — Lessie Benningfield Randle, the last known living survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, turned 112 on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Known as “Mother Randle,” she has spent decades sharing her memories of the attack and speaking out about the need to preserve Black history.

She was a young girl when a white mob attacked Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Greenwood District in 1921. Also known as Black Wall Street, the neighborhood was home to a prosperous Black community with thriving businesses, churches, and other establishments. The attack destroyed much of the area, killed hundreds of Black residents, and left thousands displaced. Randle later compared the 18-hour period of violence to a war.

In 2021, she joined two other survivors in testifying before Congress about what they witnessed as children. During her remarks on Capitol Hill, she recalled how armed white men destroyed her community and questioned why Black residents were targeted. “White men with guns came and destroyed my community,” she told lawmakers. “We couldn’t understand why. What did we do to them?”

She has also taken steps to seek justice for the victims and their descendants. In 2020, at age 105, she filed a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa and other government entities, seeking reparations for the destruction of Black Wall Street. The lawsuit argued that the effects of the massacre continued to harm the Black community decades after the attack. Fletcher described the violence she witnessed as her family fled their home. “I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home,” she told lawmakers. “I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street.”

Beyond sharing her personal experiences, Randle has also spoken against efforts to limit how schools teach Black history. She has stressed the importance of making sure younger generations learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Greenwood. Her testimony offers a firsthand account of an event that remains an important part of American and Black history.

She is now the only known living survivor among the three who testified before Congress in 2021, according to KOCO. Hughes Van Ellis, who was 102, died in October 2023, while Viola Fletcher, who was 111, died in November 2025.